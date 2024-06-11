Next Article

Pavithra Gowda detained in murder case

After Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest, his 'friend' Pavithra Gowda detained: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:20 pm Jun 11, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested by the Bengaluru Police in connection with a murder case on Tuesday. Now, his "friend," co-actor Pavithra Gowda, has also been detained by the police, per India Today. The rumored couple, along with 10 others, are suspected of being involved in the murder of a man named Renuka Swamy. The news comes after three people reportedly confessed to the murder of Swamy and said they committed the crime on the instructions of Thoogudeepa.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The murder case came to light on Saturday (June 9) when the body of a man was found in a drain in Kamakshipalya. The victim—reportedly a fan of Thoogudeepa—was later identified as Swamy, a 33-year-old man from Chitradurga who worked at an Apollo Pharmacy branch. Investigations revealed that Swamy had sent derogatory and obscene messages to Gowda, which might have led to his murder.

Detention details

Darshan and Gowda were detained for questioning

Thoogudeepa, 47, was detained in Mysuru and brought back to Bengaluru for questioning. Meanwhile, Gowda is reportedly being interrogated at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station. While some media outlets have reported her arrest, there is no official confirmation yet. Earlier, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner stated, "In connection with a murder case registered in Kamakshipalya Police Station limits of Bengaluru West division on June 9, one of the actors of Kannada film industry has been secured and he is being questioned."

Murder details

Details of the murder and investigation

The murder reportedly took place at Thoogudeepa's farmhouse in Mysuru, where the accused allegedly tortured and killed Swamy before disposing of his body in a drain in Kamakshipalya two months ago. The crime came to light when local residents alerted the police about a body in the drain. An autopsy and forensic report confirmed that Swamy was murdered. Meanwhile, multiple sources indicate that Swamy was slain in Thoogudeepa's presence.

Family's statement

Meanwhile, Thoogudeepa's father refuted all allegations

Meanwhile, Thoogudeepa's father, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, has refuted all allegations against his son. He reportedly said, "My son is a well-known actor and has a good reputation. He has no connection to the murder case. He was in Mysuru for a film shoot and was arrested by the police without any notice." "I have full faith in the judiciary and I am confident that my son will be acquitted of all charges," he added.

Controversies

Isn't the first time Thoogudeepa has been embroiled in controversy

Thoogudeepa has been embroiled in various legal controversies over the years. Per Glute, in 2011, he faced allegations of domestic violence from his wife, resulting in his arrest and a 14-day judicial custody stint. Subsequent years saw further legal issues, including complaints of objectionable behavior in 2016 and assault accusations in 2021. In 2022, producer Bharat filed a police complaint against the actor, alleging threats. The following year, authorities raided Thoogudeepa's farmhouse and seized Bar-headed geese, citing illegal possession.