Next Article

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested for alleged involvement in murder

By Tanvi Gupta 01:48 pm Jun 11, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Renowned Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested by the Bengaluru Police in connection with a murder case on Tuesday. The Deccan Herald reported that the actor was linked to three individuals who allegedly murdered Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy. The incident reportedly occurred after Renukaswamy made derogatory remarks about Thoogudeepa's co-actor, and alleged flame Pavithra Gowda. The actor was apprehended at his Mysuru farmhouse and is currently being transported to Bengaluru.

Investigation details

Thoogudeepa's alleged involvement in murder case

According to reports, Renukaswamy was found dead in a forest area near Chitradurga on June 9. The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case, including the actor. Some of the other suspects are identified as Ravi, Pradeep, and Manjunath. The police have also recovered a car and a two-wheeler used in the crime.

Murder case details

Essential details of the murder case

The incident occurred near a farmhouse in Mysuru owned by Thoogudeepa, where Renukaswamy was called. According to police reports cited by The Hindu, the accused tortured Renukaswamy for several hours before killing him and disposing of his body in a drain in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area. The police discovered the body on June 9 and initiated an investigation. Three individuals, mentioned above, apprehended confessed to the crime, citing financial disputes, as per the Indian Express.

Speculations

Was Thoogudeepa present during Renukaswamy's murder?

According to police investigations, it was revealed that Renukaswamy's murder was orchestrated on the orders of Thoogudeepa. Multiple sources indicate that Renukaswamy was slain in Thoogudeepa's presence before his body was disposed of. Thoogudeepa was reportedly in Mysuru for filming his forthcoming project, named The Devil.

Career

Thoogudeepa's career: An overview

Thoogudeepa, son of veteran Kannada actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas, is known for his roles in over 50 films. He made his acting debut in 2002 with the film Majestic and has since appeared in several successful films. His most notable works include Kariya, Kalasipalya, Gaja, and Anatharu. Thoogudeepa is also a recipient of the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Kariya.