New romance drama 'To My Haeri' announced

Shin Hye-sun, Lee Jin-wook's romance drama to premiere in 2024

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:08 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story The forthcoming K-drama, To My Haeri, has announced its broadcast schedule. The show is a heartwarming romance series that centers around Joo Eun-ho (Shin Hye-sun), a news anchor who develops dissociative identity disorder following the disappearance of her younger sibling and a breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Jung Hyun-oh (Lee Jin-wook). The drama is penned by Han Ga-ram, known for her work on I'll Go to You When the Weather is Nice and Han Yeo-reum's Memory.

The drama will feature Shin in a dual role

The drama will showcase Shin in a dual role, portraying Joo, an anchor with 14 years of experience striving for recognition, and Joo Haeri (Haeri means dissociation in Korean), a parking attendant with an exceptionally positive outlook. Meanwhile, Lee will play Jung, Joo's ex-boyfriend who became a star anchor upon joining the company. The drama is set to air on ENA in the second half of this year.

Kang Hoon might also star; here's his role

Shin and Lee aside, actor Kang Hoon is reported to star. He has been offered the role of announcer Kang Joo-yeon. Kang becomes an anchor to fulfill his late brother's wish and is reserved and aloof toward women. Apart from the upcoming drama, Shin is currently starring in the film Following. The mystery thriller surpassed 1M moviegoers recently. In terms of dramas, she was last seen in Welcome to Samdalri on Netflix.