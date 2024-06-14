'Gadar 2': Ameesha claims she and Sunny 'ghost-directed' film
In a bombshell revelation, Ameesha Patel has disclosed that due to creative differences with director Anil Sharma, she and co-actor Sunny Deol "ghost-directed" Gadar 2. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Patel said, "We both did a lot of editing, re-shooting... we both had a lot of creative discussions and arguments with our director to make Gadar brand ultimately as we see on the big screen," she stated.
'There was another hidden agenda': Patel's attack on Sharma
Patel also acknowledged the substantial contribution of her business partner, Kunal Goomer, to the film's success. "Gadar 2 was actually going to be gutter. If Kunal Goomer had not stepped in, alerted even Sunny...that these things have gone wrong so when you go for the action schedule, please correct certain things." "There were a lot of disputes because there was another hidden agenda that was there with Mr Anil Sharma and he was deviating from making Gadar."
'The film was taken to another direction': Patel
Patel alleged, "There was a lot of creative discomfort that Sunny and I both had and the journey was not an easy one." "Sunny and me were almost like semi-ghost directors on that. The film was taken to another direction which we had to draw back, because Gadar the brand was always Sakeena and Tara (sic)." Gadar 2 was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 and is a direct sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
Patel won't 'ever' play a mother-in-law's role
While talking to the same portal, Patel also discussed her plans for Gadar 3. She said, "(I will) never play a mother-in-law, ever, not for Gadar brand, not for any other hero, producer, director....ever." "I don't think [there's] place for another person to enter. Definitely, I would not play a mother-in-law for Gadar or any other film. That's for sure. [I] played a mother for Gadar, because [I] had complete conviction of the subject."