In brief Simplifying... In brief Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, are rumored to be heading for divorce as they've been living separately and their shared mansion is up for sale.

Despite attending a family event separately, Lopez is spending time with her stepdaughter Violet and son Samuel.

The sale of their mansion is reportedly due to Affleck's dislike for the property, not their speculated split. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jennifer Lopez spotted with stepdaughter amidst divorce rumors

Amid divorce speculation, Jennifer Lopez spends time with stepdaughter Violet

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:22 pm Jun 14, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Jennifer Lopez, the 54-year-old star who recently starred in Atlas, was spotted having lunch with her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills. The outing took place amidst rumors of an impending divorce between Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck. For the occasion, Lopez donned a chic cream pantsuit paired with a matching Jacquemus purse and platform heels.

Family events

Lopez attended stepson's graduation party, too

Lopez was also seen at her husband's rental home in Brentwood, California, where Affleck hosted a middle school graduation party for his 12-year-old son Samuel. Samuel is Violet's brother and Affleck's son from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Despite attending the event with her own children, Max and Emme, Lopez arrived separately from Affleck, further fueling divorce speculations.

Living apart

Divorce rumors intensified after couple's separate living arrangement surfaced

Rumors about the couple's impending divorce began circulating last month when reports emerged that they have been living separately. These speculations were further fueled by Lopez's announcement in May about canceling her tour to spend more time with her family. Currently, Lopez resides in their mansion while Affleck lives in a rental, with the couple reportedly meeting every few days.

Property sale

Family mansion up for sale amidst divorce rumors

Lopez and Affleck, who married in 2022, purchased a $60M mansion in May 2023 for their blended family. Recently, this mansion has been put up for sale, leading fans to consider it as another sign of their imminent divorce. However, an insider told People that the reason for selling was because Affleck "never liked the house" and found it "too far away from his kids."