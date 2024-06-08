Next Article

Howard University revokes Sean 'Diddy' Combs's honorary degree

By Tanvi Gupta 01:46 pm Jun 08, 202401:46 pm

What's the story Howard University has revoked the honorary degree it awarded to disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2014. The decision was made following the recent release of a disturbing video featuring Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura in a hotel lobby. "The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014," stated a spokesperson for the board.

Financial severance

University severed financial ties with Combs

In addition to revoking his honorary degree, Howard University is also cutting all "financial ties" with Combs. The university administration has been instructed to "immediately terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Combs...return his $1M contribution, and terminate a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation." However, the spokesperson emphasized that "no payments toward the $1M pledge have been due or made by the Sean Combs Foundation as of this date, therefore no funds are due to be returned."

Assault allegations

Unsettling assault video led to Combs's downfall

The decision to sever ties with Combs was prompted by a video released by CNN last month, showing him brutally "kicking and hitting" Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. The footage corroborates some of Ventura's allegations made against Combs in a now-settled November 2023 lawsuit citing physical and sexual abuse over their relationship spanning a decade.. Despite initially denying the claims, Combs later admitted his actions in an apology video.

Apology and limitations

Combs's apology and legal limitations

Combs released the apology video two days after the video shook the internet. In it, he admitted to being "disgusted" with himself both "then" and "now," and claimed that he sought professional help, including therapy and rehab. Despite his admission, the LA County District Attorney's Office later stated that it could not bring charges against Combs due to the statute of limitations.

Legal proceedings

Ventura's healing journey and Combs's legal troubles

Ventura thanked the public for their "outpouring of love," sharing that she was on a "healing journey" after the domestic violence had broken her down. Meanwhile, Combs is facing similar claims from six other individuals—all of which he has denied. He is also at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation; his LA and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security in March. However, no charges have been filed against him as of yet.