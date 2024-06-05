Next Article

Mark Ruffalo to star in 'Hal & Harper'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jun 05, 202402:10 am

What's the story Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo is set to star in the forthcoming family comedy series Hal & Harper. The show is the creation of indie filmmaker Cooper Raiff, who has written, produced, and as well as acted in this project. Known for his work on the romantic comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, Raiff has described Hal & Harper as a long-developed passion project. From plot to cast, here's everything to know.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Raiff gained recognition for his coming-of-age romantic comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, available on Apple TV+. His debut feature film, Shithouse, which he wrote, directed, starred in, and produced in 2020, received positive reviews and won Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. Now transitioning to television, Raiff is developing Hal & Harper, a comedic family drama about two siblings and their single father.

Production update

'Hal & Harper' cast and production details revealed

The cast of Hal & Harper includes Ruffalo as the father, with Raiff and Lili Reinhart playing the siblings, Hal and Harper. Addison Timlin and Havana Rose Liu have also been cast in the series. The production is being managed by Bad Bangs LLC, which secured an interim agreement to proceed during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Raiff is co-producing with Clementine Quittner through their company Small Ideas.

Teaser

Is there a teaser for 'Hal & Harper'?

Ruffalo released the teaser for the show on Monday, accompanied by the caption, "We can all use a little more love right now." The clip features the 56-year-old as a single father who desires his children to grow up quickly—so much so that his seven and nine-year-old children are portrayed by adult actors. The teaser includes quick snapshots that hint at a dramatic yet heartwarming story at the core of this drama.

Twitter Post

Have you checked out the teaser yet?

Release date

When is it going to be released?

A release date for Hal & Harper has yet to be announced. Ruffalo, who recently made waves with his portrayal in the Oscar-winning Poor Things, is a three-time Academy Award-nominated actor celebrated for his performances in films such as Spotlight, Foxcatcher, The Kids Are Alright, and many more. Reinhart is best known for her roles in films like Hustlers and the hit series Riverdale. The show is eagerly awaited by fans.