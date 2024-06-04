Next Article

Brad Pitt upset over daughter's name change

Emotional Brad Pitt 'aware, upset' over Shiloh's name change decision

By Tanvi Gupta 02:26 pm Jun 04, 202402:26 pm

What's the story A week after Shiloh—the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt—officially requested to remove "Pitt" from her last name, a report has revealed that Pitt is "aware and upset" about this decision. Shiloh, who turned 18 on May 27, initiated the legal procedure to change her name from "Shiloh Jolie-Pitt." She now wishes to be simply known as "Shiloh Jolie." Shiloh reportedly hired her lawyer and personally covered the costs involved.

Emotional turmoil

'Reminders that he's lost his children, is not easy...'

An insider told PEOPLE that Pitt is "aware and upset" about Shiloh's decision to drop his last name, expressing, "He's never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter." Notably, Pitt also has an elder daughter, Zahara. The insider shared, "The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It's very sad."

Family dynamics

Pitt's strained relationship with children continues to cause him 'pain'

The surname changes follow years of reported tension in Pitt's relationship with his six children since Jolie filed for divorce and sought sole physical custody in 2016. Despite being in a relationship with Ines de Ramon, the distance from his children continues to cause "Pitt pain," suggest sources. Another insider confirmed this sentiment: "He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family."

Name changes

Meanwhile, other Jolie-Pitt children also appear to drop father's surname

Shiloh is not the only child of Jolie and Pitt who appears to have dropped their father's last name. Her 15-year-old sister, Vivienne, was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in a recent Playbill for a new musical she helped produce with her mother. Additionally, Zahara introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at Spelman College last November. It remains unclear whether Vivienne and Zahara have also legally changed their names.

Legal battles

Legal disputes and allegations further strain family relations

The family's ongoing struggles extend beyond name changes and custody battles. Pitt and Jolie are also embroiled in a legal dispute over their French winery, Chateau Miraval. A former security guard for the couple alleged that Jolie "encouraged" the children to "avoid spending time" with Pitt during visits—an accusation countered by Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy. Murphy stated that "all Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt."