By Shreya Mukherjee 06:41 pm May 28, 202406:41 pm

What's the story The second set of pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is going to be a grand spectacle, with performances by renowned singer Guru Randhawa and American rapper Pitbull. The duo, who collaborated on the 2019 hit Slowly Slowly, will reportedly reunite on stage for this special event. An insider told Hindustan Times that the event will be a lively mix of Randhawa's music and Pitbull's beats, with Randhawa expected to perform his hit songs to kickstart the party.

Venue details

Luxury cruise to serve as venue for Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding celebrations

The pre-wedding festivities for Ambani and Merchant, organized by Ambani's billionaire parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will take place on a luxury cruise ship in Palermo, Italy. Over the course of a few days, guests will enjoy various themed parties both onboard and on land. The celebrations will commence with a welcome lunch followed by a party, themed "Starry Night." Subsequent events include a late-night party in Rome and a black-tie event in Cannes, France.

Guests

Guest list includes Bollywood stars and cricket icon

The guest list for the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding bash includes several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan. Cricket icon MS Dhoni is also expected to attend. Industrialist Anil Ambani and bride-to-be Merchant were spotted leaving for the celebration. The luxury cruise liner will host around 800 guests from Tuesday to Thursday on a picturesque journey from Italy to the South of France and back.

Highlights

Space-themed attire and gourmet cuisine to highlight bash

In line with the space theme of the pre-wedding cruise, Merchant will be wearing a custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece made using Aerospace Aluminum Technology. The Ambanis are known for serving gourmet cuisine at their events; guests can expect an extensive menu similar to that served at previous festivities in Jamnagar, which included Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese dishes. To ensure comfort for all attendees, 600 hospitality staff will be onboard.