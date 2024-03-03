Next Article

Spanish tourist allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand

Beaten, robbed: Spanish woman, gang-raped in Jharkhand, narrates horror

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:05 pm Mar 03, 202412:05 pm

What's the story The Spanish woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by a group of seven men in Jharkhand's Dumka on Friday, has narrated the horrors of the incident. The victim recounted her harrowing experience in an Instagram post, saying, "Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me." The woman and her husband were traveling from Bangladesh to Bihar and then Nepal on two bikes.

What happened?

Victim, husband robbed and beaten up by attackers

The couple was not only attacked but also robbed and beaten up while they stopped for the night in a makeshift tent. "They (the attackers) have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things, because what they wanted was to rape me," she explained. Meanwhile, authorities have arrested three individuals in connection with the crime so far and are actively searching for the remaining suspects. Moreover, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to examine the incident.

Twitter Post

You can watch woman's comments here

Police probe

Police patrolling team found victims on road side

Dumka Superintendent of Police (SP) Pitambar Singh Kherwar revealed that the Hansdiha Police patrolling team found two people on the side of the road around 11:00pm on Friday. "Based on the appearance they (the victim and her husband) described, we have detained some people," Kherwar told the media on Saturday. "With the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory team and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), we will get the rest of the accused too," he added.

Twitter Post

Here's what Dumka top cop said regarding incident

Political row

Political reaction to gang-rape incident in Jharkhand

The appalling incident was also brought up in the Jharkhand Assembly during its final day of the budget session on Saturday. State minister Mithilesh Thakur expressed his condemnation, asserting, "It is unfortunate. Those involved in the crime will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them." State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Babulal Marandi demanded strict action against the police, arguing that such incidents deter foreign visitors from visiting Jharkhand.