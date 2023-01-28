India

Jharkhand: 6 dead in massive fire at hospital in Dhanbad

At least six persons, including a doctor couple, lost their lives due to suffocation after a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday at Hazra Memorial Hospital in Dhanbad's Purana Bazar in Jharkhand. Nine individuals were rescued from the site, reported ANI. The deceased were reportedly identified as Dr. Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr. Prema Hazra, and other hospital employees.

Short circuit reportedly caused the fire

The fire reportedly broke out on the hospital's second floor allegedly due to a short circuit. It then spread and engulfed the entire first floor, where several people were asleep and didn't get a chance to save themselves. There were no arrangements in place to stop the fire, and the smoke filled the place soon, suffocating six people, including the doctor couple, to death.

Firefighters rescued 9 people from burning hospital

The local fire department was informed soon after the fire erupted, and two fire engines were immediately rushed to the Hazra Memorial Hospital. The firefighters were reportedly able to rescue a total of nine individuals from both wings of the hospital. Those rescued were admitted to the nearby Pataliputra Nursing Home, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Visuals of the fire at the Dhanbad hospital

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Five people, including a doctor and his wife, died in a fire in the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad. pic.twitter.com/pVEmV7Z5MW — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Dhanbad sub-divisional magistrate provides update on situation

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Dhanbad Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Kumar Tiwary confirmed that the owner of the hospital, Dr. Hazra, and his wife, nephew, another relative, and a domestic help "died due to suffocation following a fire in the store room." "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway," added Tiwary.

Officials highlight hospital's negligence in safety, security

The Dhanbad SDM also confirmed that four of the deceased have been identified so far. As per the officials of the fire department, the hospital had no special security arrangements to prevent a fire incident like this. Officials also said that the antifire equipment was not functional and highlighted the hospital's negligence in safety and security.

May God grant peace to departed souls: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the news of the death of 6 people, including the famous doctor couple Dr. Vikas and Dr. Prema Hazra, in the late night fire at Hazra Memorial Hospital in Dhanbad." "May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief."

Jharkhand CM's tweet on the incident

धनबाद स्थित हाजरा मेमोरियल अस्पताल में देर रात लगी आग से प्रसिद्ध डॉक्टर दंपती डॉ विकास और डॉ प्रेमा हाजरा समेत कुल 6 लोगों की मृत्यु की खबर से मन व्यथित है।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवारजनों को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 28, 2023

Similar fire incident in Jharkhand last month

In December last year, four workers associated with the Vedanta Group's ESL Steel Ltd were injured in a fire incident at its plant in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand. As per an official, all the injured individuals hailed from neighboring West Bengal and were admitted to the Bokaro General Hospital. Reportedly, the injured workers were doing maintenance work when the fire broke out.