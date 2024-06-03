Next Article

Who's Elena Zhukova, business magnate Rupert Murdoch's fifth wife

What's the story Rupert Murdoch, the 93-year-old media magnate, married Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old retired molecular biologist, on Saturday. The nuptials took place at Murdoch's Moraga vineyard estate in Bel Air, Los Angeles. Among the attendees were high-profile guests like Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots US football team. This is Murdoch's fifth marriage; he was earlier married to Patricia Booker, Anna Maria Torv, Wendi Deng, and Jerry Hall. Here's more about Zhukova.

Zhukova is a molecular biologist

Zhukova, originally from Moscow, moved to the United States in 1991 during the last years of the Soviet Union. She has made significant contributions to diabetes research during her career as a molecular biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. The couple met at a family gathering organized by Murdoch's third former wife, Deng. Before marrying Murdoch, Zhukova was married twice. Her first husband was Russian oil billionaire Alexander Zhukov, with whom she shares a daughter, Dasha Zhukova.

Know more about her profession

Per Career Explorer, "Molecular biologists explore the intricacies of biological activity and delve into the structure and function of cells' fundamental building blocks. By scrutinizing DNA, RNA, proteins, and other biomolecules, these experts unravel the intricate interactions driving cellular processes." "Molecular biologists contribute significantly to advancing our knowledge in genetics, cell biology, and biochemistry. Their impactful research finds applications in diverse fields such as medicine, agriculture, biotechnology, and environmental science."

Murdoch-Zhukova wedding photos are creating a buzz online

The wedding photos of Murdoch and Zhukova are doing the rounds on the internet. In the published images, Murdoch can be seen dressed in a black suit and yellow tie, while Zhukova wears an off-the-shoulder white gown. In another photo, they could be seen embracing each other. The bridal dress was reportedly designed by Emilia Wickstead, a New Zealand-born designer based in London.

Murdoch's retirement and future of News Corp

Murdoch stepped down from his chief role at News Corp last year, passing control to his son Lachlan. The wedding comes amid a troubling period for News Corp's Australian publishing empire. Journalists were informed on Wednesday about a newsroom restructure that could lead to more job losses as the company aims to save up to $65M. Murdoch, however, remains involved in the media empire as a chairman emeritus.