Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe allegedly got married in Udaipur

Taapsee Pannu shares first photograph in saree after alleged wedding

By Aikantik Bag 04:37 pm Mar 29, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Indian actor Taapsee Pannu is currently the center of a rumor storm regarding her alleged secret marriage to Olympic medalist Mathias Boe. Reports suggested the couple may have exchanged vows earlier this month, although no official confirmation has been made by them yet. The rumors were fueled further when Pannu broke her social media silence by sharing images of herself in a saree on Friday.

Reaction

Eagle-eyed fans found 'supposed' clues of nuptials in other posts

Fans were quick to respond to Pannu's social media post, showering her with congratulations and requests for wedding photos. The rumors gained further traction when Abhilash Thapliyal, a friend and fellow actor of Pannu, posted Holi celebration pictures where she was seen allegedly wearing sindoor, a traditional red powder signifying marital status among Hindu women.

Evidence

Pavail Gulati's post sparked rumors, too

Adding to the speculation, actor Pavail Gulati, Pannu's co-star in the film Thappad, shared an image from Udaipur that seemed to be from Pannu's pre-wedding celebrations. Writer Kanika Dhillon was also reportedly present at this event. A News18 report suggested that Pannu and Boe's wedding was a low-key affair held on March 23 in Udaipur, with only a few Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Despite these indications, Pannu has remained tight-lipped about her supposed nuptials.