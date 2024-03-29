Next Article

'Cowboy Carter' is streaming now on all major platforms

Beyoncé makes country music debut; drops 'Cowboy Carter' album

By Aikantik Bag 04:33 pm Mar 29, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Beyoncé has made a successful foray into country music with her debut album in the genre, Cowboy Carter. The album features hit tracks like 16 Carriages and Texas Hold 'Em, and includes collaborations with renowned country artists Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. The launch of the album was hinted at during her promotional stint at the 2024 Super Bowl, where she appeared in a Verizon commercial and unexpectedly released the lead singles.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Beyoncé is one of the most known singers around the world and over the years, she has pushed the boundaries of music in general. The singer's new album was highly anticipated among listeners and her foray into country music was due for a long time. This new genre would open newer, untapped avenues for the Drunk in Love singer.

Album's journey

The album was in production for five years

Beyoncé revealed that the creation of Cowboy Carter spanned over half a decade. She shared, "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcome...and it was very clear that I wasn't." This statement likely refers to the backlash she faced after performing Daddy Lessons with the Dixie Chicks at the 2016 CMA Awards.

Tribute

'Cowboy Carter': A tribute to country music's roots

The album serves as a tribute to the history of country music and its African American origins. One track, The Linda Martell Show, celebrates Linda Martell, the first Black female solo artist to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Beyoncé stated, "I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive," highlighting her appreciation for music's unifying power and historical significance.

Fan reception

Fans reacted to the release

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter has been warmly received online, with fans praising its musicality and cinematic elements. One fan commented, "What a masterpiece #CowboyCarter! Loved it." The album features collaborations with Post Malone on Levii's Jeans, Miley Cyrus on II Most Wanted, and includes interludes with Parton, Nelson, and Martell.

Collaborations

Global collaborations included in the album

The album features a cover of Parton's Jolene and The Beatles's White Album track Blackbird, which Paul McCartney wrote to address racial tensions in the American South during the 1960s. Country singer-songwriter Tanner Adell is prominently displayed on the cover, joined by Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer. Other guest artists include Willie Jones on Just For Fun, and hip-hop and Americana singer Shaboozey on Spaghettii and Sweet Honey Buckin'.