Amitabh Bachchan teases new collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan

By Isha Sharma 01:27 pm Jun 08, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Indian cinema titan Amitabh Bachchan recently shared photos on his blog and X (formerly Twitter) with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, hinting at a new joint project. The images depict the pair in what appears to be a recording studio, both donning headphones and focusing intently ahead. Alongside the pictures, Amitabh posted a cryptic message in Hindi that has led fans to speculate about an upcoming collaboration between the father-son duo.

The 'Deewar' actor hinted at the project hitting screens soon

Amitabh tweeted, "Pita-putra dono baithe, ek jagah hi kaam pe; jaldh aawe parde jodi, inke adhbhut kaam ke (Both father and son are sitting, in the same place for work; soon the two should come on screen together for their amazing work)." On his blog, he shared a couple more photos and wrote, "Running again to work .. late .. but the absolute joy of working together with Abhishek .. many more may they follow .. with prayer and hope.."

Bachchan's unwavering support for son Abhishek glistens on social media

Amitabh is known for his staunch support of Abhishek's acting career. Recently, he penned a heartfelt note celebrating the 8th anniversary of Abhishek's film Housefull 3. In his post, Amitabh lauded Abhishek's performance by saying, "SUPEEEERRRRB .. YOO HOOOO .. LOOKING DYNAMIC .. ALL THE BEST ABHISHEK .. YOU BE THE BEST, LOVE YOU." This public display of affection and support further underscores their close relationship.

Bachchans' upcoming projects and past collaborations

The Bachchans have previously worked together in films such as Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj and Paa. Currently, Amitabh is shooting for Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth and is set to appear in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Meanwhile, Abhishek is preparing for his role in Housefull 5 where he will star alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey. He was last seen in the sports film Ghoomer.