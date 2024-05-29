Next Article

Bollywood stars condemn Israeli airstrike on Gaza

By Tanvi Gupta 04:36 pm May 29, 202404:36 pm

What's the story The recent Israeli airstrike on Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip, has drawn widespread international criticism. The attack reportedly ignited a fire in a tent camp, leading to 45 fatalities and leaving nearly 250 others injured. This prompted many prominent figures from the Indian film industry, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, to take to social media to express their solidarity with Gaza.

Social advocacy

Bollywood stars advocated for children's rights in Gaza

Bhatt shared a poignant message on her Instagram Story, stating, "All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give their children those things," alongside the hashtag "All Eyes On Rafah." This sentiment was echoed by Kapoor Khan, who shared a post by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) condemning the Israeli attack.

Online solidarity

'All Eyes On Rafah' hashtag becomes social media rallying cry

The hashtag "All Eyes On Rafah" has gained traction as a rallying cry on social media in response to Israel's continued airstrikes. The slogan stemmed from a comment made by Rick Peeperkorn, director of the World Health Organization's Office of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. In February, Peeperkorn mentioned that Rafah was under intense scrutiny, following Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's directive to prepare an evacuation strategy for the city before planned strikes aimed at dismantling the militant group Hamas.

Global support

National, international celebrities joined 'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign

The "All Eyes On Rafah" campaign has gained momentum with the widespread sharing of images depicting the aftermath of the Israeli airstrike. An AI-generated image showing tents arranged to spell out "All Eyes On Rafah" has reportedly become one of Instagram's most shared images. International celebrities, including singer Dua Lipa and actor Pedro Pascal, have also shown their support for Gaza, advocating for an immediate ceasefire. Other notable figures like Dulquer Salmaan and Konkona Sen Sharma have also joined.

Official response

Israeli PM acknowledged 'tragic mistake'

Meanwhile, in response to the global outcry, Netanyahu admitted that a "tragic mistake" had occurred during the attack on Rafah. Addressing Israel's parliament, he stated, "Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians...there was a tragic mistake. We are investigating the incident." A reported 1.5M Palestinians—most of whom have been displaced—are seeking refuge in Rafah. They were compelled to leave their homes following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7 last year.