Next Article

Over 33,000 people have been killed by IDF in Gaza Strip

Explained: Did Israel use AI tool to generate kill list

By Riya Baibhawi 05:02 pm Apr 04, 202405:02 pm

What's the story The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) may have used an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Lavender, to identify potential Hamas militants after the October 7 attacks. A joint investigation by the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and Local Call revealed that the software marked over 37,000 individuals in Gaza as potential bombing targets. However, Israel has refuted these claims, stating it does not use AI for target selection in military operations.

AI development

What is Lavender?

The report stated that AI tool Lavender was developed by IDF's elite intelligence division, Unit 8200. The software reportedly uses machine learning to identify militant traits and assigns individuals a score of 1-100 based on various factors. These factors include association with suspected Palestinian militants and frequent changes in their phones. Lavender was purportedly used alongside another AI system, The Gospel, which identifies buildings and structures allegedly used by militants.

Accepted targets

Humans dedicated only '20' seconds to each target

Speaking to Guardian, one source stated that human personnel often served only as a 'rubber stamp' for the machine's decisions, adding that, normally, they would personally devote only about '20 seconds' to each target before authorizing a bombing." The IDF also reportedly permitted that for every junior Hamas operative being identified by Lavender, it was alright to kill 15-20 civilians. For every senior operative, the number climbed to a 100 civilians.

Denial

IDF denies allegations of AI use in target selection

Despite the serious allegations, Israeli military has denied using AI to generate target lists. They did not deny the existence of Lavender but insisted that it was merely a database used for cross-referencing intelligence sources and providing current information on terrorist organizations' military operatives. IDF spokesperson Lt Col Peter Werner dismissed the report as false, maintaining that Israel does not employ AI for target selection in military operations.

Scrutiny

Israel under scrutiny amid rising civilian casualties

These allegations come at a critical time for Israel, which is facing significant scrutiny over the increasing number of civilian casualties. Sarah Harrison, a former lawyer at the US Department of Defense and currently an analyst at Crisis Group, expressed concerns over the IDF's alleged acceptance of high collateral damage ratios. It is pertinent to note that Israeli mimlitary systematically targeted the listed individuals in their homes during nighttime hours when entire families were present.