Gaza: Israel rescues 2 hostages from Rafah amid heavy airstrikes

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:10 pm Feb 12, 202405:10 pm

What's the story The Israeli military on Monday rescued two hostages abducted by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on October 7 in a special overnight operation in Gaza's southern Rafah city. The joint rescue operation was led by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and several other Israeli agencies. It was conducted amid heavy airstrikes by the Israeli troops in which 37 Palestinians died and many others were left wounded, per Gaza health officials.

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started last year on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and took roughly 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. In retaliation, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip and has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians so far.

Know about hostages rescued from Rafah

On X, the Israeli military revealed that in the joint operation between the IDF, the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), and the Israel Police, two hostages hailing from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak were rescued. The hostages have been identified as 60-year-old Fernando Simon Marman and 70-year-old Louis Har. "They are both in good medical condition and were transferred for further medical examination in Israel," the IDF added.

We've worked long time on this operation: IDF official

According to Reuters, IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht called the operation "complex" and added that it was carried out on "precise intelligence." "We've been working a long time on this operation. We were waiting for the right conditions," added Hecht. Furthermore, the IDF spokesperson shared visuals of the two rescued hostages being brought back on X.

Recalling Netanyahu's recent comments on Israel's Gaza aggression

The airstrikes in Rafah triggered panic among locals as aircraft, tanks, and ships were involved. Israel confirmed hours later that the attacks "concluded" without providing further details. This came a week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas's ceasefire offer to ensure the safe return of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, on Sunday, Netanyahu stressed that "enough" of the remaining 132 hostages held in the enclave were alive to justify Israel's aggression in the region.