The probe was launched by the US State Department

US probes Israel for Gaza strikes, 'use of white phosphorous'

By Riya Baibhawi 02:48 pm Feb 15, 202402:48 pm

What's the story The United States (US) has launched an investigation into Israeli air strikes in Gaza and the alleged use of white phosphorus in Lebanon in October, the Wall Street Journal reported. The probe, launched by the US State Department, aims to empower the administration to constrict military aid to countries if they misuse American weapons. Israel's indiscriminate bombardment of the Palestinian enclaves has led to the deaths of over 28,000 people, both civilians and combatants, and triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Context

Why does this story matter?

US President Joe Biden had backed Israel's military operation on Gaza, which came in response to Hamas's attack on the Jewish nation on October 7. However, as the Benjamin Netanyahu administration continues to deny calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, Biden faces a dilemma. If the US president continues to support Israel, he risks being criticized for endorsing a "massacre." But if he denies the aid, he would face accusations of abandoning America's closest ally in times of "greatest need."

Probe underway

Airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp under scrutiny

A key focus of the investigation is the October 31 Jabalia refugee camp airstrike that led to the death of over 125 people, including children. Concerns arose after weapons experts suggested that Israel may have used a 2,000-pound bomb, possibly supplied by the US, in the attack. According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, the strike could have been a "war crime."

In October

Alleged use of white phosphorus in Lebanon

The inquiry is also looking into allegations that Israel used white phosphorus during the October attacks in Lebanon. White phosphorous is used by the military in various types of ammunition as an incendiary agent because it spontaneously catches fire when it comes in contact with oxygen. It is legally allowed for use in warfare but is prohibited when directly targeting civilians. Notably, Israeli officials have admitted to using white phosphorus but said that the country complied with the international law.

Statement

US expects Israel's compliance with laws of war

During a recent press conference, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the issue. He said, "Whether weapons are provided by the United States or that they have been acquired through some other method or that they manufacture them themselves, it is our expectation that they use them in full compliance with the laws of war." "We engage with them on that matter," he added.

Military Aid

US legislature denied separate bill to aid Israel

According to reports, the US's annual aid to Israel currently amounts to US$3.5 billion. Last week, the US House of Representatives voted against a separate Israel aid bill that proposed to provide $17.6 billion (approximately Rs. 14,000 crore) in military aid to the Jewish nation. Critics had earlier described the bill as a "cynical" attempt to derail a "larger" cross-party border security and international assistance package, which included funds for war-torn Ukraine.