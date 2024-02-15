Nine children were among the wounded

US shooting: 1 dead, 21 injured near Super Bowl parade

By Snehadri Sarkar

What's the story At least one person was killed and 21 others suffered injuries during a mass shooting in Missouri, United States (US), at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday (local time). According to reports, nine children were among the wounded. Officials said they treated eight victims immediately who were in life-threatening condition, as well as seven others who sustained injuries that might prove life-threatening.

After victory parade

Police arrest three suspects

According to reports, the shots were fired west of Union Station, a train station in downtown Kansas City. A crowd of thousands had gathered close to the station for the victory parade on Wednesday, which ended around 2:00pm local time. Local reports also said that Kansas City Chiefs players were still on a stage when shots were initially fired. Police said they have apprehended three suspects in connection with the shooting.

Law enforcement's response

'Shooting not related to terrorism'

More than 800 police officers were on the scene to oversee the parade, including officers stationed atop buildings to ensure the safety of spectators. The city's fire department was also present to provide medical attention if needed. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said officers swiftly responded to the gunshots. A law enforcement source informed CBS News that the shooting was likely due to a dispute that escalated into violence and clarified that it was not related to terrorism.

Visuals from the scene of the attack

Probe on

Viral video shows fans tackling suspect

According to reports, two people subdued a suspect and restrained him, who allegedly had a gun. A video, now circulating widely on social media platforms, captures a couple of Kansas City Chiefs supporters tackling one of the "gunmen." Chief Graves told the media that she was aware of the reports that some fans may have participated in the pursuit and capture of a suspect. Investigators are reviewing the video of the incident, she added.

Details

DJ killed in mass shooting

Reports that emerged later confirmed that the deceased person was identified as Kansas City-area radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan. In a social media post, KKFI Radio, where Lopez-Galvan worked, said, "It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life." City officials, however, are yet to release the names or ages of any victims.

Statement

Today's events shame us into acting: Biden

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden appealed to all Americans to support his appeal to Congress to ban assault weapons, stating that the deadly shootout at Kansas City "cuts deep." "Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," said Biden, in a White House statement. "Jill and I pray for those killed and injured...for our country to find the resolve to end the senseless epidemic of gun violence tearing us at the seams," the statement added.

Mayor's statement

Was inside station when gunshots heard: Mayor

Addressing a press conference, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was inside the station when he heard the gunshots. "I don't want us to have to in our country—for every big event—think about the concern of being shot," he said. In an official release, the Kansas City Chiefs said all its coaches, staff, players, and their families were safe. The team added that it was "truly saddened by the senseless act of violence."

