Unofficial vote count shows Prabowo leading in Indonesia elections

By Tanya Shrivastava 07:24 pm Feb 14, 202407:24 pm

What's the story Unofficial tallies in Indonesia's presidential election on Wednesday showed Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in the lead. According to the early trends, Subianto has 59.8% of votes, based on 23.3% of ballots counted from a sample of polling stations. The official outcome will be announced in about a month. Two former provincial governors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, are also vying to replace President Joko Widodo, who is in his final term.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This election is significant for the United States and China, as Indonesia has a massive domestic market, abundant natural resources, and diplomatic sway in Southeast Asia. Notably, the incoming president will inherit a growing economy and major infrastructure projects, such as the $30 billion relocation of the capital from overcrowded Jakarta to Borneo.

Statement

Still need to wait for official results: Subianto

Reacting to the initial trends, Subianto expressed confidence that his team has won the presidential elections. He, however, said that the country still needs to wait for the official results. Subianto added that he is certain that Indonesia's democracy is working well, as he vowed to form a government "for all Indonesia." "The people have determined, the people have decided," he said while addressing a crowd in Jakarta.

Background

Over 200 million people voted in election

On Wednesday, over 200 million people exercised their franchise in the general elections of Indonesia—the world's third-largest democracy. The polls will decide the country's next president, vice-president, as well as members of Parliament. "The anatomy of the sheer numbers of voters...makes the Indonesian election the largest one-day election in the world," an advisory board member of the Association for Elections and Democracy, Titi Anggraini, said.