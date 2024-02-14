The family was originally from Kollam, Kerala

Indian-American family of 4 found dead in California

By Riya Baibhawi 05:42 pm Feb 14, 202405:42 pm

What's the story An Indian-American family of four, including two children, was found dead inside their residence in San Mateo, California. In a statement, the San Mateo Police Department said two of the victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the other two remains undetermined. The victims have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children. According to reports, the family was originally from Kollam, Kerala.

Deaths

Kids were strangled or given lethal overdose: Police

As per the NBC News, police said that the boys were smothered, strangled, or given a lethal overdose because there was no sign of trauma on their bodies. Meanwhile, Anand and Alice were found inside a bathroom with gunshot wounds. During the investigation, the police also found a 9-millimeter pistol and a loaded magazine in the bathroom. In a later statement, authorities clarified that the deaths seemed to be an isolated incident, assuring the public that there was no danger.

Probe details

Police begin investigation for 'murder-suicide'

Authorities in San Mateo have launched a probe to determine the cause of their deaths. "At the moment, all we can say is that the investigation is ongoing to determine whether this was a case of murder or suicide," Public Information Officer Jerami Surratt said. Upon investigation, no signs of forced entry or struggle were found inside the house, raising more questions about the circumstances of the deaths. Autopsies are currently being conducted on all four victims, officials added.

Background

Family had history of serious dispute

The incident came to light after police conducted a welfare check following a 911 call from a family friend. Reportedly, there had been previous calls regarding disputes involving the family. Anand had recently quit his IT job to become an entrepreneur, while Alice worked as an analyst. He is the son of Prof. G Henry, former principal of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam. In December 2016, Anand filed for divorce but did not go through with it, NBC reported.

American deaths

Rise in deaths of Indians in the USA

There has been a notable rise in the deaths of Indian-origin people across the United States (US). Last week, an Indian-origin executive, Vivek Chander Taneja, lost his life in Washington, days after being injured in an assault outside a Japanese restaurant. Last month, three students were killed within the span of one week in a separate violent incidents.