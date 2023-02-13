Sports

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl, beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 13, 2023, 11:58 am 2 min read

The Chiefs were 27-21 down in the final quarter before staging a fightback (Source: Twitter/@Chiefs)

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 after securing a terrific 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. Notably, the Chiefs were 27-21 down in the final quarter before staging a fightback. Patrick Mahomes became the first player since 1999 to win the season MVP, the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl MVP in the same season. Here are further details.

Third Super Bowl title

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their third Super Bowl title. They have previously attained this feat in 1969 and 2019. It was the fifth Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs, who finished as the runners-up in the 1966 and 2020 editions. In 2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl as they defeated reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Massive feats for Mahomes

As stated, Mahomes has become the first player since 1999 to win the season MVP, the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl MVP in the same season. He was named the season MVP for the second time. According to BBC, Mahomes is the 13th quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls. His previous title came in the 2019 edition.

An unbelievable record for Mahomes

Mahomes won the regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP, as well as led the NFL in terms of Passing Touchdowns and Pass Yards. As per ESPN, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Kurt Warner are the only players with these feats in their whole careers.