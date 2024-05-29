Next Article

Israeli air strike killed 45 civilians

Explained: Why is 'All Eyes on Rafah' hashtag trending

By Chanshimla Varah 11:12 am May 29, 202411:12 am

What's the story At least 45 people were killed and nearly 250 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Rafah on Sunday. This incident occurred just days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to halt its operations in Rafah, sparking international condemnation. In particular, the incident has seen the revival of the slogan "all eyes on Rafah," mainly in western Europe, Australia, and India, to raise awareness of the ongoing war.

Context

Why does this story matter?

About 1.5 million Palestinians, the majority of whom are displaced, are taking shelter in Rafah. They were forcibly displaced from their residences after the Isreal-Hamas war began on October 7 last year. Since then, Rafah has become a haven for displaced Palestinians seeking safety near the Egyptian border. The October 7 attack killed 1,200 people in Israel, while the Health Ministry in Gaza states that over 33,100 Palestinians have lost their lives due to the Israeli campaign.

Origin

'All eyes on Rafah' slogan origin

The slogan "All eyes on Rafah" appears to have stemmed from a comment made by Rick Peeperkorn, director of the World Health Organization's Office of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. In February, Peeperkorn stated that "all eyes are on Rafah" days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an evacuation plan to be made for the city ahead of planned attacks to "destroy the battalions" of Hamas. Netanyahu has long considered Rahaf the last remaining stronghold of Hamas.

Crisis escalation

Attack launched following barrage of rockets fired by Hamas

Despite global pleas and a warning from the United States (US) not to attack Rafah, Israel launched an offensive on Sunday. According to reports, the attack was launched following a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas in the Tel Aviv area. Amid global outrage, Israel's military said it was investigating the incident, while Netanyahu said the strike had not been intended to cause civilian casualties and called it a "tragic mishap."

Continued conflict

Israel's military said it was continuing its ground assault

At the same time, Israel's military said it was continuing its ground assault in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, despite a mounting outcry over its actions there, the New York Times reported. According to AFP, 21 people were killed in an airstrike on a "humanitarian area" in the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah. However, the Israeli army has denied any involvement.