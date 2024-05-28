Next Article

Pope Francis accused of using derogatory term

Pope Francis allegedly used derogatory term for LGBT community: Reports

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:58 pm May 28, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Pope Francis has reportedly used a derogatory term for the LGBT community during a private meeting with Italian bishops, as per Italian media reports. The Pope allegedly used the Roman term "frociaggine," which translates to offensive English phrases. This comment was made during a private meeting held last week, according to Italy's largest news dailies, La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera.

Unexpected statement

Pope's remarks contradict his known compassionate stance

The Telegraph UK reported that Francis stated there was "too much faggotry" among trainee priests. This statement could be perplexing for many who perceived the Pope as being compassionate toward gays in the Catholic Church. Additionally, he reportedly expressed his disapproval of seminarians living a "double life" by appearing to be celibate while actually being gay.

Source disclosure

Pope's remarks first disclosed by Italian investigative website

Despite the meeting being private, BBC reports that these remarks were first disclosed via Dagospia, an Italian investigative website. The reports from La Repubblica were drawn from multiple unidentified sources. Corriere della Sera quoted anonymous bishops who suggested that the Pope might not have recognized the offensive nature of the Italian word he used.

Historical context

Pope Francis's past stance on homosexuality in Church

At the beginning of his papacy in 2013, Francis famously declared, "If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge?" He recently caused controversy among Catholic traditionalists by suggesting that priests should have the authority to bless same-sex couples under certain conditions. Supporters argue that he occasionally uses incorrect Italian colloquialisms and may have been unaware of the potential offense.

Past statements

Pope Francis's previous remarks on gay seminarians

In a 2018 meeting with Italian bishops, the Pope advised them to carefully evaluate candidates for the priesthood and reject those who appear to be homosexual, according to Reuters. Under Pope Benedict XVI, the Vatican declared in 2005 that those who had successfully overcome their homosexual tendencies for at least three years could be ordained as priests by the Church. The Vatican's statement also said that people who practice homosexuality should be prohibited from ordination.

Clerical concerns

Pope Francis's views on homosexuality in the clergy

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Pope Francis expressed his concern about what he views as the "serious issue" of homosexuality and stated that being gay is a "fashion to which the clergy is vulnerable." The Roman Catholic Church maintains that homosexual behavior is immoral. A 2016 decree on priestly training emphasized the need for sexual abstinence and prohibited homosexual men and anyone who endorsed "gay culture" from entering holy orders.