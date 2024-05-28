Next Article

Controversy over menopause chocolate bar

What's the story Holland & Barrett, a leading health food chain in the United Kingdom, has come under fire for its new product—a dark chocolate bar that claims to alleviate menopause symptoms. The 75g bar, retailing at £3.79, is marketed as a soothing aid contributing to "the regulation of hormonal activity." It contains vitamin B6, typically found in almonds. However, this product has been met with strong disapproval from menopause campaigner Kate Muir who called it a "ridiculous money-making product."

Muir accused Holland & Barrett of exploiting vulnerable women, emphasizing the need for proper medical help from the NHS. She highlighted the alarming increase in suicide rates among perimenopausal women. This sentiment was mirrored on social media, where users dismissed the product as "insulting" and "patronizing profiteering tosh." The controversy escalated when it was revealed that these chocolate bars contain a woman's entire daily allowance of saturated fat.

In response to the backlash, a spokesperson for Holland & Barrett defended the product—stating that their food range aims to offer functional alternatives to popular snacks. The company emphasized that the chocolate bar and its contents contribute to a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. They described it as a small indulgence with added benefits compared to other bars. They assured customers of guidance from trained advisors in their stores on how vitamins or herbal supplements may aid with menopause symptoms.