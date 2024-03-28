Next Article

Anushka Sharma made an ad post on Instagram

Anushka Sharma returns to social media following son Akaay's birth

By Aikantik Bag 05:18 pm Mar 28, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Anushka Sharma is one of the most sought-after actors in India and now she has made a comeback on social media after a brief break following the birth of her second child. Her first Instagram post since the arrival of her son, Akaay, was shared on Thursday. The picture also serves as an advertisement for the smartphone brand OnePlus and showcased Sharma in a relaxed setting, radiating joy and positivity.

Social media

More about the social media post

While posting the photograph, Sharma penned, "Morning sun and some reading time on my #OnePlusOpen - what better way to kickstart the day." The post is an advertisement for OnePlus Open, a phone that was launched in 2023. Sharma's Instagram post was met with a flurry of affectionate comments from her followers.

Career

Sharma's upcoming project is 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Sharma and family were on a break recently. Speaking about the same, her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli said, "We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognizing us." He described the experience as surreal and a chance to feel normal as a family. On the work front, Sharma has Chakda 'Xpress. However, reports suggested the release had been stalled after a skirmish between Sharma's brother's production house Clean Slate Filmz and OTT giant Netflix.