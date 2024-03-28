Next Article

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018

Rumors surrounding Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's separation intensify

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:10 pm Mar 28, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Rumors about a possible temporary separation between high-profile couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are gaining momentum. An insider reportedly stated to an American celebrity magazine that Hailey, who recently transitioned into the beauty industry, is finding her marriage to the Canadian pop star challenging. The source was quoted as saying: "Hailey's struggling. She just needs time to sort things out on her own." This follows a plea from Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, for prayers for the couple's relationship.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Justin and Hailey are one of the most loved and celebrated celebrity couples across the globe. They have often dropped couple goals on social media, especially when they stood with each other during testing times of their deteriorating health. As per reports, the couple had known each other for almost a decade before they started officially dating.

Struggles

Hailey is contemplating time alone amid public scrutiny

The supermodel-turned-beauty entrepreneur, who founded Rhode, is reportedly grappling with the intense public scrutiny surrounding her marriage. This has allegedly taken a toll on Hailey, leading her to consider some time living alone. However, the source was quick to clarify that she is not seeking a divorce from Justin. "Hailey's not asking for a divorce. She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost too. She just needs a break."

History

Justin-Hailey's union: A journey marked by challenges

Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony in 2018, celebrated their nuptials with loved ones in 2019. The couple has faced significant health challenges in recent years. Justin battled Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which resulted in facial paralysis. Meanwhile, Hailey experienced a minor stroke. These health issues have reportedly added to the pressure on their relationship, intensifying speculation around their marital status.

Break up

They broke up once before reuniting again

In the initial years of their relationship, and a while before their wedding, Justin and Hailey had parted ways. They tried their best to keep their relationship from the public eye but rumors about their budding romance were buzzing already. When news of their breakup spread, many fans were left upset until they decided to mend their ways and get back together.