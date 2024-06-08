Next Article

Tyson-Paul boxing match rescheduled to November

Netflix shifts Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight to November

By Tanvi Gupta 01:05 pm Jun 08, 202401:05 pm

What's the story The much-awaited boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and social media sensation-turned-pugilist Jake Paul—set to be live-streamed on Netflix—is running behind schedule. Originally scheduled for July 20, the epic showdown will now make its debut on November 15. Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the force behind the event, confirmed the postponement, attributing it to health concerns stemming from Tyson's ulcer flare-up.

Promoter's statement

'Most cross-generational sporting event in history...'

Bidarian revealed that the rescheduling was a collaborative effort to ensure both Tyson and Paul were "fully prepared with equal training time." The match will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, even during the Cowboys season. MVP co-founder emphasized, "Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix."

Tyson's response

Tyson expressed confidence and gratitude amid rescheduling

Meanwhile, Tyson reportedly expressed gratitude toward the medical staff, MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for their efforts in rescheduling the fight. "Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," he said. Despite the delay, Tyson confidently stated, "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

Streaming expansion

Netflix's growing interest in live sports content

The unprecedented sight of witnessing Tyson (57) square off in the ring against Paul (27) is part of a limited yet expanding selection of live sports content acquired by Netflix. This follows Netflix's acquisition of worldwide streaming rights to two NFL games on Christmas Day 2024—its biggest venture into live sports yet. The undercard for the November 15 event includes a highly-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Ticket details

Ticket information for the rescheduled Paul vs Tyson match

MVP has confirmed that tickets previously purchased for the Paul vs Tyson match will be honored on the rescheduled date. For those unable to attend on the new date, refunds can be accessed at their original point of purchase until July 8. Meanwhile, in addition to this live event, Netflix has secured the rights to stream at least one-holiday football game in both 2025 and 2026—as part of their three-year agreement.