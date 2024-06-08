Next Article

'General Hospital,' 'Kelly Clarkson Show' win big at Daytime Emmys

By Tanvi Gupta 01:00 pm Jun 08, 202401:00 pm

What's the story The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards—announced on CBS on Friday (local time)—saw the popular soap opera General Hospital clinch four awards out of its 11 nominations. The celebrated show won the coveted award for Daytime Drama Series for the fourth consecutive year. Meanwhile, The Kelly Clarkson Show bagged the award for Daytime Talk Series, marking its fourth straight win in this category. Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, here's a roundup of the winners.

Historic win

98-year-old Dick Van Dyke scripted history!

At 98 years old, legendary actor Dick Van Dyke became the oldest person to win a Daytime Emmy. He was recognized for his guest role on Days of Our Lives. Reflecting on his journey, Van Dyke humorously quipped, "If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself." Notably, he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1995 and bestowed with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in 2020.

Actors award

These actors clinched Lead and Supporting Awards

In the Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series categories, Thorsten Kaye and Michelle Stafford won Outstanding Actor and Actress awards respectively. Kaye's role on The Bold and the Beautiful earned him his second consecutive award while Stafford's role on The Young and the Restless secured her third win. In the Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series, Courtney Hope from The Young and the Restless and Robert Gossett from General Hospital clinched the awards.

Honors bestowed

Lifetime Achievement honorees recognized

The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards also saw the announcement of inductees into the Emmy Gold & Silver Circle. The Silver Circle welcomed Kathleen Finch, Linda Grand, Patricia Denney, Mark Teschner, Janet Spellman-Drucker, and Rolonda Watts. A Martinez, Suzanne Rogers, and Jerome Dobson were inducted into the Gold Circle. Additionally, actor Melody Thomas Scott and producer Edward J. Scott were declared as Lifetime Achievement honorees during the ceremony along with public television host and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich.

Upcoming ceremony

Remaining Daytime Emmy Awards to be announced soon

The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is not finished yet! The remaining awards will be unveiled on Saturday, during the Creative Arts & Lifetime Ceremony. This event will continue to celebrate the best in daytime entertainment, with top names competing for honors across various categories. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS)—which presents these awards—promises an exciting end to this year's celebration of excellence in daytime television.