Next Article

Watch these films

Films that showcase unlikely friendships

By Anujj Trehaan 12:57 pm Jun 04, 202412:57 pm

What's the story This article explores the theme of unlikely friendships, highlighting five films that showcase the power and beauty of connections between characters from different backgrounds. These stories serve as reminders that friendship knows no boundaries and can emerge in the most unexpected places. Through these films, we see the universal nature of friendship and its ability to overcome diverse obstacles, illustrating its transformative power.

Movie 1

'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) directed by Steven Spielberg, is a classic tale of an unlikely friendship between a young boy named Elliott and a stranded alien, E.T. Despite their differences, they form a deep bond, showcasing themes of loyalty, courage, and the universal desire for belonging. This heartwarming story captures the essence of childhood wonder and the power of friendship to overcome obstacles.

Movie 2

'The Intouchables'

The Intouchables (2011), a French biographical film directed by Olivier Nakache & Eric Toledano, tells the true story of an aristocrat who becomes quadriplegic from a paragliding accident and hires a young man from the projects to be his caregiver. Despite their contrasting social backgrounds and personalities, they develop a profound and life-changing friendship that challenges societal perceptions.

Movie 3

'A Silent Voice'

A Silent Voice (2016), directed by Naoko Yamada, is an animated Japanese film that delves into bullying, redemption, and empathy. It follows Shoya Ishida and Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf girl, on their path from misunderstanding to friendship. Their evolving relationship highlights how compassion can bridge communication gaps and heal wounds, showcasing the transformative power of understanding and mutual respect.

Movie 4

'Up'

Up (2009) by Pixar Animation Studios tells the adventurous tale of 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen who sets off on an adventure in his flying house to fulfill his late wife's dream. Along for the ride is Russell, an enthusiastic young Wilderness Explorer scout. Their generational gap paves way for comedic moments but ultimately evolves into a touching story about finding family in unexpected places.

Movie 5

'Finding Nemo'

Finding Nemo (2003), another gem from Pixar Animation Studios directed by Andrew Stanton, showcases Marlin's perilous journey across the ocean to find his son Nemo with Dory's help—a forgetful but spirited blue tang fish. Despite their initial differences and Dory's short-term memory loss complicating matters further; their companionship grows stronger as they face various challenges together proving that adversity can forge unbreakable bonds.