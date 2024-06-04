Next Article

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:25 pm Jun 04, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Jaideep Ahlawat, acclaimed for his performances in projects like Raazi and Pataal Lok, recently voiced his perspective on the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. In a conversation with Miss Malini, he asserted that despite being an industry outsider, he has never felt threatened by star kids such as Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan taking away his roles.

'Delusional to think Ranbir is good because he's star kid'

Dismissing the idea that being a star kid automatically equates to acting talent, Ahlawat stated, "Wo Ranbir Kapoor hai, aur kisi ko gumaan ho ki wo sirf star kid hai isiliye acha actor hai is brahm me mat rehna (He is Ranbir Kapoor. And if anyone thinks he is a good actor because he is a star kid, then they should not have such delusions)." Ahlawat emphasized that Kapoor would have become a star even if he was an outsider.

Ahlawat did acknowledge natural advantage that star kids enjoy

Still, the 44-year-old actor acknowledged the natural advantage star kids have due to their families' long-standing industry involvement. He also expressed his wish to support any family member of his who might choose to join the industry. Ahlawat clarified, "Main dusra Ranbir Kapoor nahi hu, main pehla Jaideep Ahlawat hu (I'm not the second Ranbir Kapoor, but the first Jaideep Ahlawat)."

Ahlawat gearing up for his upcoming film release

Ahlawat is preparing for the release of his forthcoming film Maharaj. Interestingly, this historical drama will see him locking horns with another star kid. The film will mark the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan. Set to premiere directly on Netflix, the movie is scheduled for a June 14 release.