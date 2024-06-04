Next Article

Richard Linklater's new film title is inspired by classic ballad

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:15 pm Jun 04, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Richard Linklater, recognized for his forthcoming comedic thriller Hit Man, is reportedly working on a new film titled Blue Moon. The title is inspired by the 1934 ballad penned by legendary American songwriters Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. The film's narrative will focus on Hart's struggle to uphold his dignity amidst celebrating Rodgers's success during the premiere of Oklahoma! on Broadway.

Production details

'Blue Moon' script penned by Robert Kaplow, produced by Linklater

According to Deadline, the screenplay for Blue Moon has been written by Robert Kaplow, who previously collaborated with Linklater on the 2008 film Me and Orson Welles. The project will be produced by Linklater himself along with his manager John Sloss. However, it remains unconfirmed whether this will be Linklater's immediate next film.

Songwriting duo

Rodgers & Hart: Pioneers of American musical theater

Rodgers and Hart were a prolific songwriting pair, celebrated for their substantial contributions to musical theater from 1919 to the early 1940s. They crafted 28 stage musicals and over 500 songs during their partnership. Their notable works include A Connecticut Yankee, Babes in Arms, and Pal Joey. However, Hart's growing struggles with alcoholism and mental health issues led to the end of this fruitful collaboration.

New partnership

Rodgers's revolutionary collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II

After parting ways with Hart, Rodgers began a new partnership in 1943 with Oscar Hammerstein II for the musical Oklahoma!. This musical was groundbreaking for its seamless fusion of music, lyrics, and dance into storytelling. This collaboration solidified Rodgers and Hammerstein as one of the most successful duos in the history of musical theater.