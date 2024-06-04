Next Article

Sarah Snook lands leading role in 'All Her Fault'

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:29 am Jun 04, 202411:29 am

What's the story Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Sarah Snook, recognized for her role in HBO's Succession, has secured her first leading TV role since the series ended. She will star in and executive produce Peacock's upcoming suburban thriller series All Her Fault. The show is an adaptation of Andrea Mara's best-selling novel of the same name.

Series synopsis

'All Her Fault' plot unveiled

The series revolves around Marissa Irvine, played by Snook, who experiences "every parent's worst nightmare" when she arrives at "14 Arthur Avenue" to pick up her son Milo from his first playdate. However, the woman who answers the door is unfamiliar and doesn't have Milo. The plot aims to expose the hidden secrets of a community.

Crew details

Production team for 'All Her Fault' announced

Megan Gallagher is adapting the novel for the screen and will also serve as an executive producer alongside Snook. Minkie Spiro will direct multiple episodes, including the premiere, and join as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, Joanna Strevens, Jennifer Gabler Rawlings, and Christine A. Sacani. Terry Gould is the producer while Mara is the associate producer. Universal International Studio is producing the series.