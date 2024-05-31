Next Article

Actor Nick Pasqual arrested for attempted murder

Actor Nick Pasqual accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend 20+ times, arrested

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:33 pm May 31, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Nick Pasqual, a 34-year-old actor recognized for his roles on Rebel Moon and How I Met Your Mother, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office alleged that Pasqual stabbed his estranged girlfriend, a Hollywood makeup artist, multiple times on May 23 at her residence in Sunland, Los Angeles. The charges against him include attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with person present, and injuring a spouse or cohabitant.

Attack details

Victim suffered injuries including slashes to her neck, arms, abdomen

The 35-year-old victim, reported to be an award-winning makeup artist, was stabbed over 20 times around 4:30am at her home. She suffered multiple injuries including slashes to her neck, arms, and abdomen. The District Attorney's Office stated that Pasqual broke into the victim's apartment to attack her after she recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual. The DA's chamber has not identified the survivor.

Official statement

District Attorney expressed sympathy, assured support

District Attorney George Gascón expressed his sympathies for the victim, stating, "My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident." "This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions," he added, promising "support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma."

Legal proceedings

This is how Pasqual was detained in Texas

Following the alleged attack, Pasqual fled the scene and was later apprehended at a checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas while reportedly attempting to flee into Mexico. He is going to be extradited to Los Angeles County where he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted. A GoFundMe account has been established to assist with the victim's medical expenses.