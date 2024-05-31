Next Article

Netflix and Mojang team up for 'Minecraft' series

Netflix teams up with Mojang Studios for 'Minecraft' animated series

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:35 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Netflix is joining forces with Mojang Studios, the Swedish creators of the globally popular video game Minecraft, to develop an animated series based on the game. The announcement was made during Mojang's 15th-anniversary celebration of the first Minecraft game. According to Netflix, the series will feature an original story and new characters, aiming to present "the world of Minecraft in a new light."

WildBrain to develop 'Minecraft' animated series for Netflix

The development of the animated series will be handled by WildBrain, a Canadian studio renowned for its work on other Netflix animated projects. These include Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego. In 2022, WildBrain also revived its show, Johnny Test, for Netflix. The studio's other notable productions are The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space on Apple TV+ and Fireman Sam on UK's Channel 5.

'Minecraft' game's popularity and spinoffs

Minecraft, launched by Mojang in 2011, is a sandbox video game that allows players to construct 3D worlds using colorful blocks in a distinctive pixellated style. The game has garnered over 140M monthly players. It has also inspired several spinoffs, including Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Earth, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends.

'Minecraft' movie adaptation is in the works, too

In addition to the animated series, Mojang is also collaborating on a movie adaptation of Minecraft with Warner Bros. and Legendary. The film, scheduled to premiere on April 4, 2025, will feature stars such as Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, and Emma Myers. Jared Hess has been announced as the director for this highly anticipated project.