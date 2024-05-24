Next Article

Laila Khan's stepfather has been sentenced to death

Laila Khan murder case: Stepfather Parvez Tak sentenced to death

By Isha Sharma 02:34 pm May 24, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Parvez Tak, the stepfather of late Bollywood actor Laila Khan, has been sentenced to death for the murder of Khan and five other family members. The verdict was delivered on Friday by Mumbai Sessions Court's Judge Sachin Balvant Pawar. This comes 13 years after the horrific murders at their Igatpuri (Nashik) farmhouse in 2011. Tak was found guilty of murder and destruction of evidence earlier this month.

Case details

The disappearance and investigation of Khan's family

Khan, her mother Saleena, siblings Azmina, Imran, Zara, and another relative Reshma Khan disappeared from Mumbai in February 2011. Their sudden absence sparked speculation about their possible locations with theories suggesting Jammu & Kashmir or Dubai. Subsequently, the discovery of two MUVs belonging to Khan in Jammu & Kashmir led investigators to suspect Tak. Notably, as many as 40 witnesses were examined against Tak.

Legal proceedings

Charges and trial of Tak

Tak, a road contractor from Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir and the third husband of Khan's mother Saleena, was charged with murder after six skeletons were found at the family's farmhouse in July 2012. The 984-page-long chargesheet filed on October 3, 2012, implicated both Tak and an absconding accused, Shakir Hussain under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

Courtroom battle

Defense and prosecution arguments in court

Last week, public prosecutor Pankaj Chavan described the case as "the rarest of rare" and sought the maximum sentence—the death penalty—for Tak. In contrast, Tak's lawyer Wahab Khan argued for a minimum sentence citing "circumstantial evidence" and a lack of direct proof. He also pointed out Tak's good behavior in prison as grounds for a lesser punishment.

Plea and motive

Tak's plea for leniency and motive behind murders

Tak pleaded for leniency, citing his family's financial condition. He stated that his wife worked in an orphanage earning only ₹5,000, which was insufficient for their survival. He also mentioned his parents' dependency on him. Per media reports, Tak killed Saleena first after an argument over properties, followed by Khan and her four siblings because he felt they "treated him like a servant" and feared abandonment.

Information

Take a look at Khan's short career

Khan had a short career as a film actor. She reportedly debuted in the industry with the Kannada film Makeup in 2002, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Then, in 2008, she was paired opposite yesteryear superstar Rajesh Khanna in the negatively-reviewed Wafa: A Deadly Love Story, directed by Rakesh Sawant.