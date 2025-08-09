UP: Ganga, Saryu rivers on rise; waterlogging in several cities

In view of the inclement weather, all government, aided and private schools from pre-primary to Class 8 in Lucknow district were shut on Friday. The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department forecast more rain. A notice issued by the District Magistrate's office said, "In view of the ongoing inclement weather and waterlogging due to heavy rainfall...all government...and private schools...will remain closed for academic activities."

Flood impact

We are stuck...can't go outside: Resident

In Varanasi, the rising water level of the Ganga has flooded residential areas. Prakash Ram, a resident of the area, spoke spoke to ANI about their plight saying, "It's flooded... There are a lot of difficulties... We are stuck... can't go outside." The monsoon conditions have also affected other parts of Uttar Pradesh with rising river levels leading to flooding.