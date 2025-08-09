UP: Ganga, Saryu rivers on rise; waterlogging in several cities
What's the story
The Ganga River in Varanasi is nearing the danger mark due to heavy monsoon rains. The Namo Ghat has been submerged under knee-deep water. Meanwhile, the Saryu River in Ayodhya is also on the rise. The continuous rainfall has resulted in waterlogging across several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi and Lucknow.
School closures
All schools shut in Lucknow
In view of the inclement weather, all government, aided and private schools from pre-primary to Class 8 in Lucknow district were shut on Friday. The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department forecast more rain. A notice issued by the District Magistrate's office said, "In view of the ongoing inclement weather and waterlogging due to heavy rainfall...all government...and private schools...will remain closed for academic activities."
Flood impact
We are stuck...can't go outside: Resident
In Varanasi, the rising water level of the Ganga has flooded residential areas. Prakash Ram, a resident of the area, spoke spoke to ANI about their plight saying, "It's flooded... There are a lot of difficulties... We are stuck... can't go outside." The monsoon conditions have also affected other parts of Uttar Pradesh with rising river levels leading to flooding.