Next Article
NCB busts inter-state drug cartel, seizes drugs worth ₹500cr
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) just took down a major drug cartel running across Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
They raided hidden labs buried deep on farms, arrested several people, and seized a huge haul of drugs.
The operation wrapped up on August 6 and marks a big win for the NCB.
Cartel's operations traced back to Pratapgarh and Barmer
It all started when police found 4.5kg of illegal substances in a car on the Ahmedabad-Himmatnagar Highway. This clue led them to secret Mephedrone labs in Pratapgarh run by Siddik Khan Mev.
Further raids uncovered a high-tech lab in Barmer loaded with chemicals, and arrests stretched all the way to Raigad, Maharashtra—where even more drugs were seized.
The bust revealed just how far-reaching this cartel's network really was.