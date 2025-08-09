NCB busts inter-state drug cartel, seizes drugs worth ₹500cr

Cartel's operations traced back to Pratapgarh and Barmer

It all started when police found 4.5kg of illegal substances in a car on the Ahmedabad-Himmatnagar Highway. This clue led them to secret Mephedrone labs in Pratapgarh run by Siddik Khan Mev.

Further raids uncovered a high-tech lab in Barmer loaded with chemicals, and arrests stretched all the way to Raigad, Maharashtra—where even more drugs were seized.

The bust revealed just how far-reaching this cartel's network really was.