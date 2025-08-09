Next Article
Uttarakhand flash flood: 5 dead, over 50 missing
A sudden flash flood hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on August 5, leaving five people dead and about 50 missing. The flood was so intense it created a new lake in Harsil.
Survivors shared heartbreaking stories—one said, "Our house got washed away... Everything is gone."
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts.
Around 300 people remain stuck in affected areas
So far, rescue teams have evacuated 566 people using advanced tools like thermal cameras to search through debris.
Still, around 300 remain stuck in affected areas. Among those missing are 11 locals who joined the rescue efforts themselves.
Residents are urging for faster help as families wait for news of their loved ones.