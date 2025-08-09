Uttarkashi landslide: One tourist still missing, search on
Kritika Jain, a tourist from Maharashtra, went missing in Uttarkashi after a major landslide and flash floods hit the area.
Out of 172 tourists from Maharashtra, everyone except Jain has been found safe so far.
Search teams are still looking for her, but damaged roads and disrupted communication networks are making things tough.
Rescue teams are working nonstop
Rescue teams led by Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan—along with the Army, NDRF, and SDRF—are working nonstop.
Eleven stranded tourists in Harsil are set to be airlifted soon; others have regrouped safely at different locations.
The Maharashtra Emergency Centre is teaming up with Uttarakhand officials to restore contact using satellite phones and keep families updated.
CM Fadnavis is personally tracking the situation
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally tracking the situation.
With roads washed out and communication lines down, rescue work isn't easy—but state and national agencies are coordinating closely to make sure families get support and updates as things unfold.