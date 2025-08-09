Uttarkashi landslide: One tourist still missing, search on India Aug 09, 2025

Kritika Jain, a tourist from Maharashtra, went missing in Uttarkashi after a major landslide and flash floods hit the area.

Out of 172 tourists from Maharashtra, everyone except Jain has been found safe so far.

Search teams are still looking for her, but damaged roads and disrupted communication networks are making things tough.