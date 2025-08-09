Delhi: 2 men kill friend over repeated taunts about looks
A 20-year-old named Karn was killed by his friends Akash and Shiv Kumar after repeated teasing about their looks turned ugly.
The three entered their village's government school late at night on July 2 and 3, where a heated exchange led to Akash hitting Karn with a stone and Shiv Kumar stabbing him with scissors.
They hid Karn's body in the school washroom before fleeing.
The crime went unnoticed until August 4, when a teacher followed blood stains and found the remains.
Both accused in police custody
Police arrested Akash and Shiv Kumar three days after the discovery of the body, following their confession to killing Karn because of ongoing taunts about their appearance.
Identifying the body took time due to decomposition.
Both are now in police custody as investigators look deeper into what led up to the murder and gather more evidence.