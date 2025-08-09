Delhi: 2 men kill friend over repeated taunts about looks India Aug 09, 2025

A 20-year-old named Karn was killed by his friends Akash and Shiv Kumar after repeated teasing about their looks turned ugly.

The three entered their village's government school late at night on July 2 and 3, where a heated exchange led to Akash hitting Karn with a stone and Shiv Kumar stabbing him with scissors.

They hid Karn's body in the school washroom before fleeing.

The crime went unnoticed until August 4, when a teacher followed blood stains and found the remains.