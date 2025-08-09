Kerala to jail students for body shaming, cyberbullying

Colleges must act fast on complaints

The Bill widens what counts as ragging—so now things like body shaming or cyberbullying are covered, even if they happen in hostels, on student busses, or other hangout spots.

Penalties are getting stricter too: up to three years in jail and fines up to ₹25,000.

Colleges will have to act fast on complaints, set up anti-ragging committees, protect victims' identities, and even punish false accusations.