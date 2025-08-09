Next Article
Kerala to jail students for body shaming, cyberbullying
Kerala is set to update its anti-ragging law after concerns over rising cases in colleges.
The new draft Bill, shaped by a 12-member committee and pushed by the High Court, aims to make campuses safer by tackling not just traditional ragging but also body shaming and online bullying.
Colleges must act fast on complaints
The Bill widens what counts as ragging—so now things like body shaming or cyberbullying are covered, even if they happen in hostels, on student busses, or other hangout spots.
Penalties are getting stricter too: up to three years in jail and fines up to ₹25,000.
Colleges will have to act fast on complaints, set up anti-ragging committees, protect victims' identities, and even punish false accusations.