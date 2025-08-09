Chiron is now in retrograde motion: What is it?

Chiron, a celestial body located beyond Jupiter and Saturn , is currently in retrograde motion until January 2, 2026. Discovered by astronomer Charles Kowal in 1977, Chiron was initially classified as an asteroid but later identified as a comet due to its occasional tail or "coma." In 2023, astronomers also confirmed that Chiron has rings, making it the fourth non-planetary object in our solar system to have them.

Orbital details Chiron's orbit and distance from Sun Chiron, officially known as (2060) Chiron, has an elliptical orbit around the Sun. Its closest approach is about 1.3 billion kilometers away, roughly eight times the distance between Earth and Sun, and its farthest point is a staggering 2.7 billion km away or nearly 19 times that distance. This places it between Jupiter and Uranus's orbits, even crossing Saturn's path at times.

Centaur classification What does the name 'Chiron' signify? Chiron is part of the Centaurs, small solar system bodies with unstable orbits due to gravitational interactions with giant planets. In Greek mythology, centaurs were half-human, half-horse creatures. Chiron was the oldest and wisest of these beings. This mythological connection adds another layer of intrigue to our understanding of this unique celestial body.