How Modi government is tackling cyber crimes in India

The Indian government has asserted its readiness to tackle online threats and cyber crimes with a strong legal framework. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada , made the statement in the Rajya Sabha. He emphasized that India's cyber legal structure is well-equipped to deal with evolving online harms and cyber crimes.

AI threats AI-powered deepfakes pose serious threat Prasada acknowledged the threat of AI-powered deepfakes, including synthetic audio, video, and text. He said such content could have a serious impact on an individual's dignity, reputation, and right to privacy. The minister also raised concerns about platform accountability in this context.

Cybersecurity measures Legal framework in place to tackle online threats To tackle the growing threat of deepfakes and ensure a safe cyberspace, the Indian government has developed a comprehensive legal and institutional framework. This includes several existing laws dealing with different aspects of AI-generated harms. The Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), for instance, criminalizes identity theft, impersonation, the privacy violations, and distribution of obscene content. It also empowers the authorities to issue blocking orders (Section 69A) and takedown notices (Section 79) against intermediaries.