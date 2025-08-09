This black hole is 36B times heavier than our Sun!

Astronomers have discovered a supermassive black hole weighing an astonishing 36 billion solar masses. The cosmic giant is located in the Cosmic Horseshoe system, which includes one of the largest galaxies ever observed. The discovery brings us closer to understanding the relationship between supermassive black holes and their host galaxies.

Galactic giant The Cosmic Horseshoe system The Cosmic Horseshoe is not just any system; it includes a massive galaxy that distorts spacetime and bends the light of a background galaxy into an Einstein ring. This unique property makes it a prime location for studying ultramassive black holes like the one recently discovered. The black hole's mass is nearly 10,000 times greater than that of the one at our Milky Way's center.

Innovative approach Stellar kinematics and gravitational lensing The Cosmic Horseshoe black hole was detected using a combination of gravitational lensing and stellar kinematics. Stellar kinematics is the study of how stars move within galaxies, particularly around black holes. This innovative method provided a more accurate measurement of the black hole's mass, overcoming the uncertainties that often accompany indirect measurements.

Gravitational effects Confirming the black hole's existence The black hole was detected by observing its effects on light and stars. It bends light as it passes by, creating gravitational lensing. The black hole also speeds up stars in its host galaxy's inner regions to nearly 400km/s. These observations confirmed the existence of this ultramassive black hole with high confidence.

Dormant giant Dormant ultramassive black holes The Cosmic Horseshoe black hole is a "dormant" one, meaning it isn't actively consuming material at the time of observation. Its detection was based solely on its immense gravitational pull and its effect on the surrounding environment. This discovery highlights a new method to detect and measure these hidden ultramassive black holes across the universe, even when they are completely silent.