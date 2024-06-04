Next Article

Ye hit with new lawsuit for sexual harassment by ex-assistant

By Tanvi Gupta 01:48 pm Jun 04, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Controversial rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by his ex-executive assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. The legal action, initiated on Monday, accused Ye of alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination. Pisciotta alleges that she was subjected to "inappropriate sexual texts and videos" from Ye which eventually led to her dismissal. She is suing for "breach of contract, harassment, and creating a hostile work environment," reported TMZ.

Allegations revealed

Pisciotta detailed Ye's alleged inappropriate behavior

Pisciotta's lawsuit detailed allegations of Ye "masturbating during phone conversations with her" and would ask if she could "hear or guess what he was doing." She also claimed that he showed an unhealthy interest in the size of her boyfriend's penis. The former assistant was initially hired by the rapper in July 2021 to assist with his fashion line, Yeezy, and their professional relationship extended to musical collaboration.

Textual evidence

When Ye promised to give $1M to her ex-assistant

Further, Pisciotta—also an influencer—disclosed that Ye requested her to delete her OnlyFans account, and she reportedly agreed under the promise of receiving $1M annually. Following this, she alleges that Ye began sending her explicit text messages. One such message read: "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I'm f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me..."

Explicit content

Ye used to send Pisciotta sexually explicit videos

The texts reportedly became increasingly vulgar over time. Another one of them read: "Is my d*** racist? It is...I going to beat this f***ing racist d*** for being f***ing racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of white women with black asses and beat the s*** out of my racist d***." Moreover, the lawsuit alleges that Ye sent Pisciotta sexually explicit videos and photos, including at least two videos of him engaging in sexual acts with a model.

Career progression

Pisciotta's promotion and termination amid alleged harassment

Despite the alleged incidents, Pisciotta was promoted to chief of staff for Ye's various companies, earning a $4M salary. However, she was terminated from her role in October 2022. Pisciotta claims that she has yet to receive the $3M severance package she accepted. Notably, this isn't the first "wrongful termination" lawsuit filed against the rapper. In April, a former employee of his Yeezy accused Ye of "discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, retaliation against whistleblowing, and providing unsafe working conditions."