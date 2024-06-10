Next Article

Update on Mamie Laverock's recovery

19-year-old actor Mamie Laverock is recovering well after 5-story fall

What's the story The family of 19-year-old actor Mamie Laverock, known for her role in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, has shared an update on her recovery after a five-story fall from a hospital balcony. A post on her official Facebook page, dated Friday (June 7), shows a photo of Laverock's hand hooked up to an IV cannula and holding a teddy bear. Her mother, Nicole Rockmann, has been providing updates about her daughter's condition since the accident.

Recovery progress

Laverock's condition post-surgery and family's hope

On May 30, a family spokesperson confirmed that Laverock had been released from surgery. Rockmann revealed to the Los Angeles Times that her daughter had "opened her eyes" for the first time since the fall on May 26. Expressing hope for her daughter's recovery, she said, "Let's just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now." In response to the accident, Laverock's family created a GoFundMe page to assist with medical expenses.

Medical procedures

Details of Laverock's injuries and multiple surgeries

Rockmann disclosed that Laverock was in "tremendous pain" after her body was "shattered" from the fall. Despite being "aware" and able to squeeze her hand, Laverock required sedation to stay alive as she recovered from multiple surgeries. In a GoFundMe update, Rockmann, along with Laverock's father John, and stepfather Rob Compton, shared that the actor had undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery, and another surgery on the day of the update.

Legal matters

Family blamed hospital for Laverock's fall; legal action expected

Rockmann has blamed St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, where Laverock was admitted for a medical emergency in early May, for her daughter's fall. She stated that the fall was not "intended," and suggested that there would be legal action against the hospital. A spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul's Hospital, declined to comment on patient-related matters due to privacy and confidentiality policies but confirmed an internal critical incident review is underway related to patient safety.

Career overview

Meanwhile, here's Laverock's career overview

According to the actor's IMDb page, Laverock initially appeared on When Calls the Heart during the series' first season in 2014. After an eight-season absence, she made a comeback for Season 10 in 2023. Her other credits include roles in the 2012 action-comedy This Means War, a brief appearance in two episodes of the Netflix children's dramedy A Series of Unfortunate Events, and a role in the 2020 Lifetime movie Spotlight on Christmas.