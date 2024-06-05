Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 12:44 pm Jun 05, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Exploring global cultures through their unique festivities is a fascinating journey. Films have the power to transport us across the world, allowing us to experience the vibrant colors, emotions, and traditions of international celebrations. This article highlights five films that beautifully showcase various world festivities, offering viewers a glimpse into the diverse ways people celebrate life.

Movie 1

'Queen of Katwe'

Queen of Katwe (2016) isn't directly about Diwali but includes scenes that echo the festival's spirit. Set in Uganda, it narrates Phiona Mutesi's story, a girl from a slum who emerges as a chess prodigy. The movie subtly captures elements of Indian culture and festivities through its characters and settings, celebrating themes of hope and light that deeply resonate with the essence of Diwali.

Movie 2

'Rio'

Rio (2011) is an animated adventure that bursts with color and music, mirroring the exuberance of Rio de Janeiro's Carnival. Through the eyes of Blu, a domesticated macaw who finds himself in Brazil during Carnival, viewers experience the dazzling parades and samba rhythms that define this world-famous festival. It's a family-friendly exploration of Brazilian culture and the joyous celebration of life.

Movie 3

'Tangled'

While Tangled (2010) is an animated retelling of Rapunzel's tale set in a fictional kingdom, it beautifully captures the essence of Thailand's Loy Krathong festival through its iconic lantern scene. The visual spectacle where thousands of lanterns light up the night sky mirrors this Thai festival's tradition where people release lanterns into rivers and skies to symbolize letting go of negativity.

Movie 4

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara(2011) primarily explores India's vibrant Holi festival but also delves into Spain's La Tomatina. This segment vividly captures the essence of the tomato-throwing festivity amid Spain's scenic beauty. It highlights the communal spirit and the pure, uninhibited joy that defines La Tomatina, offering a unique glimpse into this distinctive celebration.

Movie 5

'A Dog's Way Home'

A Dog's Way Home (2019) narrates the adventure of Bella, a dog journeying hundreds of miles to reunite with her owner. This film includes touching scenes of Chinese New Year celebrations. Through Bella's travels during this festive period, viewers see traditional decorations, family gatherings, and cultural practices associated with Chinese New Year, adding a rich cultural layer to her story.