G-Dragon joins KAIST as a visiting professor

Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Renowned artist G-Dragon has been appointed as a visiting professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). The announcement came after his participation in the "Innovate Korea 2024" talk show, held at KAIST's headquarters. During the event, he discussed future technologies related to artificial intelligence (AI) and K-pop with other industry leaders. The BIG BANG leader's appointment is valid for two years until June 4, 2026.

Professorial duties

G-Dragon's role and responsibilities at KAIST

In his new role, G-Dragon will serve as a global ambassador for KAIST, contributing to the institute's overseas promotion. He is also expected to deliver special lectures on leadership for undergraduate and graduate students. Through these lectures, he will share his experiences as an artist and provide students with vision and insight into the world. His appointment aims to create a synergy between science, technology, and entertainment.

Artist's statement

'I look forward to great synergy or a big bang'

Upon his appointment, G-Dragon expressed his "honor" to be a visiting professor at KAIST, an institute known for producing "scientific geniuses." "I look forward to great synergy, or a 'big bang,' through the meeting between the best experts in science and technology and my expertise in the field of entertainment," he added.

Tech involvement

G-Dragon's interest in AI and technology

G-Dragon has shown a keen interest in AI-related activities since signing an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation last year. His involvement in the tech industry was further highlighted when he attended the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES 2024), the world's largest electronics and information technology (IT) exhibition held in Las Vegas. The K-pop legend has also been busy with new music and concerts with a special focus on Japan.